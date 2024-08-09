PICS: Priyanka Chopra, her mom Madhu Chopra 'had a blast' at The Bluff wrap-up party ft Karl Urban; actress drops heartfelt note

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the upcoming Hollywood movie The Bluff. The actress has shared several pictures and videos from the sets. Notably, the shooting for the film is finished and the cast has a wrap-up party as well. On August 9, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra shared some pictures from the party featuring her daughter and one of the movie's casts, Karl Urban.

Taking to her Instagram account, Madhu Chopra shared some pictures from the wrap-up party of her daughter Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood movie The Bluff. In the images, we can see Madhu posing with her daughter and Karl Urban as they had a blast at the party.

Sharing the images, PeeCee's mother penned, "Had a blast at ‘The Bluff’ wrap party with @priyankachopra and @karlurban (purple heart)."

Reacting to the post, Priyanka commented, "So awesome having you here. Couldn’t have done this without you. Love you, mama."

Take a look:

A few days ago, The Academy Grand Cayman martial arts school took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Priyanka Chopra with her co-star, Karl Urban.

Sharing the unseen image from the wrap party, they penned, “Thank you to the incredible @priyankachopra and the legend himself @karlurban. The experience being part of The Bluff movie has been amazing. Can’t wait for everyone to see this movie #thebluff #priyankachopra #theboys #karlurban.”

On the other hand, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress also dropped a video on her Instagram stories featuring her mother, Madhu Chopra. In the clip that was shot inside the car, on their way to the warp party, the mother-daughter duo can be seen listening to the Bollywood song, Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee from the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, featuring Salman Khan.

Dropping the video, PC captioned it, “My song for when you’re late to the wrap party or maybe not at all. Anyone relates?”

Meanwhile, The Bluff is an upcoming American film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini. Apart from Priyanka, the cast of The Bluff also features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

