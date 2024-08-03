Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff wrap-up party has a Salman Khan connection; 10/10 if you can guess it right; WATCH

When someone gave Priyanka Chopra the tag of ‘desi girl’, she made sure to prove every ounce of it. No one can be a bigger filmy diva than PeeCee. Having spent a larger part of her life making the world go crazy with her Bollywood movies, Priyanka now makes sure to take time out and embrace her roots.

The actress who was recently shooting for her upcoming project The Bluff took to her Instagram stories on August 3rd and announced its wrap-up. However, it was met with the fact that PeeCee was running late to the party joined by her mother Dr Madhu Chopra. This didn’t put any stress on the Barsaat actress though, she enjoyed her time like anything with a flavor of Salman Khan.

PeeCee in the first part of the story left people to guess the song she was grooving to inside the car on her way to the party venue. She wrote alongside, “My song for when you’re late to the wrap party or maybe not at all. Anyone relates?” Priyanka Chopra's mom was also seen waving in the selfie video taken by the actress.

This was followed by another story where Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam’s hit song Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee was playing in the background. This breezy track featured in Salman Khan starrer film Maine Pyar Kiya which Priyanka also mentioned as a hashtag alongside #90sbaby.

Watch the filmy-filled video here:-

Maine Pyar Kiya was a Sooraj Barjatya film that also starred Bhagyashree in her acting debut alongside Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in supporting roles. The movie was a commercial blockbuster and was the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 1989.

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra have also shared screens several times including in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq, and God Tussi Great Ho. Coming to PeeCee’s much-talked-about The Bluff, then it is an American swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini with the latter also directing it. Other than Priyanka, it also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo among others.

