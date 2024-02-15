PICS: Ranveer Singh celebrates 5 years of Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi says ‘I was born this day'

Nearly five years ago, Zoya Akhtar shattered records when she came up with Gully Boy. Be it the story or the cast, everything synced well to deliver one of the biggest hits of her career. To celebrate this milestone of the film, Ranveer Singh reposted multiple videos of the movie while Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped BTS visuals from the shoot.

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrate 5 years of Gully Boy

A couple of hours ago, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and posted a video showcasing how the magical movie Gully Boy and his character Murad Ahmed were created five years ago. He also reposted a video of director Zoya Akhtar talking about the special scene from the film.

Take a look:

Following his footsteps, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rocks the role of MC Sher (Shrikant Bhosle) in the movie dropped multiple visuals from when he shot for the film. From donning sweatshirts with the film’s title imprinted on them to taking selfies with the cast and crew, he gives a peek into the fun he had during the making. Sharing the visuals, he penned, “I was born this day. #5yearsOfGullyboy”

Take a look at his post:

Javed Akhtar was doubtful of Zoya Akhtar making Gully Boy

While in a conversation with Aaj Tak, veteran lyricist and Zoya’s father Javed Akhtar revealed that even though he is extremely proud of his daughter, he was in two minds when she was making Gully Boy. He said in Hindi, “Ye jab bana rahi thi Gully Boy, to mujhe lag raha tha ye kaise banayegi? Arey tum Bandstand pe rehti ho, chhuttiyon mein London America jaaya karti thi. Hong Kong jaati thi. Kahaan tumhe ye sab ke baare mein kya malum hoga? Aisa main dil mein sochta tha. Bolne ki to himmat nahi thi mujhe (When she was making Gully Boy, I thought ‘how will she make it?’ You stay in Bandstand, and used to holiday in London, America and Hong Kong. How would you know about all this? I used to think about it, but never had the courage to tell her).”

But after the film’s screening, his perception changed. “Magar jab maine wo film dekhi, to mujhe aisa laga ki saari zindagi ye slum mein rahi hai. Isne slum ko pee liya tha. Slum ke bareek se bareek baatein jo characters ke relationship hai, wo dikhayi deti hai. (When I watched the film, it felt as if Zoya has stayed in slums all her life. The film portrays the minutest details of the characters),” he Javed Akhtar added.

About Gully Boy

The 2019 musical drama is directed by directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-written by her and Reema Kagti. Her brother Farhan Akhtar has also co-produced the feature film telling the tale of an aspiring street rapper Murad Ahmed from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. Apart from Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role alongside Alia Bhatt, actors like Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz are also seen as supporting characters.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work front

Sid stepped into films by playing a supporting role in the film. Since then, he has been part of films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav. Currently, he is working on Yudhra.

