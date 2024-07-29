PICS: Salman Khan spotted in his casual bearded look as he visits clinic in swanky Range Rover

Salman Khan is one of the most famous and admired superstars in the Hindi film industry. Salman has been grabbing headlines these days for various reasons including his house firing incident, collaboration with Sanjay Dutt and AP Dhillon, and his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur's birthday celebration.

Amidst heavy security outside his residence, Salman recently stepped out for a clinic visit in Mumbai and visuals of the moment have caught our attention on the Internet.

Salman Khan spotted in his Range Rover post his clinic visit

Salman Khan arrived in his swanky blue Range Rover during his visit to a clinic in the city. He opted for a grey t-shirt, denim jeans, and a cap for the visit. The superstar also waved to his fans while being driven off to his residence, Galaxy Apartments.

Salman Khan's house firing incident

Salman Khan's recent outing comes after the superstar's detailed statement about his house firing incident that took place outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on April 14, earlier this year.

According to the copy of a 1,735-page chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Crime Branch, the Tiger 3 actor said that he believes Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was behind the firing. The chargesheet copy was accessed by India Today.

As per the website, Salman heard a cracker-like sound when two unidentified gunmen fired gunshots at his residence. The superstar shared that his guards confirmed the incident at around 4:55 am.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, the sequel to the 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai. He was paired with Katrina Kaif in the 2023 movie.

He is currently gearing up for his next film, Sikandar. The upcoming movie is being directed by AR Murgadoss and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sikandar will hit the screens on Eid 2025.

His notable works include Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Dabangg. He has also worked in movies like Sultan, Wanted, Partner, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and more.

