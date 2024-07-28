Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Celebs pay last respects to Farah Khan’s mother; Salman Khan celebrates Iulia Vantur's birthday

July will come to an end in a few days. As we are about to enter next month (August), Pinkvilla is back to give you quick updates about all the buzz that happened in the past week.

From Menka Irani's demise to Iulia Vantur's birthday bash, and more, let's take a look back at all the major happenings. We have listed them down below.

Take a look at the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Menka Irani passed away and Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects

Last week, filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan lost their mother, former actress Menka Irani on July 26. The news of Menka's demise came days after she celebrated her 79th birthday. Reportedly, she died of a prolonged illness.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherji and Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their last respects to Farah's late mom at her residence. SRK, who is a close friend of the Main Hoon Na director, came to meet her with his family.

2. Hardik Pandya dropped priceless reactions to former wife, Natasa Stankovic's post

Four years after their wedding, Serbian model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic parted ways with cricketer Hardik Pandya. Natasa, who flew to Serbia a few hours before the confirmation of their divorce, recently stepped out with their son, Agastya to visit an adventure theme park. Hardik dropped a nazar amulet, an awestruck face, and fantastic hand emojis in the comment section. The cricketer also posted a red heart emoji as another comment.

3. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan called news of his Dubai arrest 'fake and baseless'

Reportedly, popular Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested in Dubai on July 22 ahead of his music collaboration. Khan was detained at the immigration centre at Dubai International Airport after several complaints were registered against him by his former manager Salman Ahmed. The singer was later taken into custody at Burj Dubai police station for questioning. However, the Isq Risk singer denied the reports claiming that the news of his arrest is "fake and baseless".

4. Are Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt collaborating with AP Dhillon?

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and popular Canadian music sensation AP Dhillon are collaborating on a music video. According to a report by Times Now, a source claimed that Salman and Sanjay will reunite for a special song.

"Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are both fond of each other and were keen to work on a project together," the source was quoted as saying. As per the report, there are "high chances" of the stars collaborating with AP Dhillon for the upcoming song.

5. Salman Khan issued an official statement about his house firing incident

In a recent development of Salman Khan's house firing incident, the superstar issued a detailed statement about the firing incident that took place at his residence in Bandra. India Today accessed a copy of a 1,735-page chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Crime Branch in which Salman stated, I believe it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony."

6. Ranveer Singh made an official announcement of his next film with Aditya Dhar

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh is collaborating with Aditya Dhar. On July 27, Ranveer took to Instagram to announce his next project with the Uri director. He dropped a collage of the star cast which also included R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Aditya was also featured in it.

7. Salman Khan celebrated Iulia Vantur's birthday

Salman Khan recently hosted a birthday bash for his rumored girlfriend, Romanian singer Iulia Vantur. Iulia turned 44 on July 24. Salman's brother-in-law, actor and producer Atul Agnihotri dropped a group picture from the celebration on Instagram. It featured the superstar posing with Iulia and his family including Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, and more.

