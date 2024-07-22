Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to collaborate for AP Dhillon’s musical project? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are one of the most celebrated stars of Bollywood. The two enjoy a great bond of friendship and have been through each other’s thick and thin. Additionally, both of them have worked in several movies together. While it has been a long time since the two collaborated, it seems that the wait is now over as the two are reported to feature in AP Dhillon’s song.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to collaborate on AP Dhillon's music video

In a list of collaborations, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were last seen together in 2012 on-screen for Son Of Sardaar in 2012 for a special song, Po Po. After that, fans were waiting for the stars to announce their upcoming collaboration. Now, if we go by the latest reports, it seems that after a long wait, the two are all set to fulfill the fans’ desire.

According to a report published in Times Now, both the stars are currently having closed-door meetings at the Sikandar actor’s Panvel farmhouse to begin the project.

A source published in the portal was quoted as saying, "Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are both fond of each other and were keen to work on a project together. However, it has been informed that Salman-Sanjay will reunite for a musical project. It is a special song for which Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been approached for."

Advertisement

Furthermore, the report claimed that there are "high chances" of the duo collaborating with Punjabi music sensation, AP Dhillon for the upcoming song. It has also been revealed that the music will see them dancing together. Nevertheless, more details on the project are yet-awaited.

It is important to mention here that apart from Son Of Sardaar, both the actors have shared screen space in movies like Chal Mere Bhai, Saajan, Om Shanti Om among others.

About Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently busy with Vijay Arora’s directorial action-comedy Son Of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

Salman, on the other hand, is working on his highly-anticipated AR Murugadoss’ directorial Sikandar which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, which is poised to release next year on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt thanks ‘mom’ Maanayata Dutt for being the ‘rock in his life’ in special birthday post; Trishala sends love