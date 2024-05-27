PICS: Siddharth Anand twins with Saif Ali Khan as they start new project in Budapest; fans demand Ta Ra Rum Pum sequel

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on super-hit films like Salaam Namaste and Tara Rum Pum. It was reported earlier this year that the two are all set to reunite nearly 17 years for an action-thriller titled, Jewel Thief. Though fans have been looking forward to this promising collaboration, several updates on the film have also been infusing excitement among fans.

Now, recently, Siddharth Anand delighted fans as he dropped a couple of photos from the film sets as he reunited with the actor. Check it out.

Siddharth Anand drops PICS with Saif Ali Khan from Budapest

A while back, the Pathaan director took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from Budapest, Hungary with Saif Ali Khan. The first photo featured the actor-director duo posing for a click, while in another photo, the duo were seen engrossed in a deep conversation. The duo twinned in black t-shirts and denim pants.

Though Sid hasn't mentioned the name of the film, but one can anticipate this one for Jewel Thief. While sharing the post, Sid expressed in the caption, "Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change! Haha! Love you Saif!"

Fans' reaction to the post

Fans could not stop themselves from thronging the comments section reacting to the post. A fan wrote, “The best duo,” another fan commented, “all the best Sidd Sir the goat stylish action Director in India”

Several users demanded a sequel to their last collaboration expressing, “sir issi baat pe TaraRumPum ka sequel bana do hume bahot zaroorat hai car race films ki” and another comment read, “Ta Ra Rum Pum ki sequel banado sir. I hope you're aware of how much love that film gets from the aam janta.”

About Jewel Thief

The upcoming collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan for Jewel Thief will be directed by Robbie Grewal and backed by Sid Anand’s Marflix Pictures, the film will be a heist focusing on the battle royale between Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif.

Interestingly, the title of the film has been inspired from legendary Dev Anand’s 1967 released film. However, a source close to the development had clarified to us that the subject of the film has nothing to do with the original film.

Last year Pinkvilla had also exclusively informed you that the makers have cracked a good deal with Netflix for Rs 60 crore and has already sold the streaming rights of the film.

