Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Rajpal Yadav’s Chota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 channelise their inner Chandu Champion; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan is amongst the busiest actors in Bollywood. Currently, he has been buzzing the internet with the promotional assets of his long-awaited Kabir Khan’s directorial, Chandu Champion. The first track from the film, Satyanaas was released just a couple of days back. On the other hand, he has also been keeping it busy following his shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Nevertheless, juggling perfectly well between both the films, Kartik recently shared a fun video featuring him along with Rajpal Yadav acing the signature step of Satyanaas.

Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav promote Chandu Champion in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 style

Today, on May 26, Kartik Aaryan uploaded a fun video from the sets of his other highly-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the latest post, he was seen donning the iconic avatar of Rooh Baba while he was accompanied by Chhote Pandit aka Rajpal Yadav. The duo in their trademark look for the film was seen standing against a swanky black Range Rover.

Both of them won over the internet as they matched the hook steps of Chandu Champion's first track, Satyanaas. Their quirky expressions are sure to leave you in splits. "Rooh Baba aur Chhota Pandit ne bhi kar diya #Satyanaas ! #ChanduChampionxBhoolBhulaiyaa3," the caption read alongside the post.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop thronging the comment section reacting to the hilarious video. A fan wrote, “All duos are fine but Rajpal sir & Kartik hits different,” another fan remarked, “Chandu Champion x Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wahh,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Itna confusion ho jata hai ki Chandu Champion ke liye excited hoon ya Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Furthermore, another fan quipped, “Chota Pandit's Hair was A paid actor joining the TREND, “Chalo chandu champion × Chota pandit ka Collab bhi hogya,” wrote another user.

About Chandu Champion

The biographical drama directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion features Kartik in the titular role. It is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar who brought pride and immense glory to the nation in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany. Jointly backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film will hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a threequel of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise that also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in important roles.

