EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s next with Siddharth Anand titled Jewel Thief

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are coming together for an action thriller produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix. Soon after, we also reported how this action thriller will be a direct-to-digital film on Netflix. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Robbie Grewal directorial has got a title. According to sources close to the development, the actioner for Netflix is titled Jewel Thief.

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's heist based Action Thriller titled Jewel Thief

“While the film is titled Jewel Thief, it has got nothing to do with the original film starring the legendary Dev Anand. Siddharth Anand had this title registered under his banner and believes that the tile is apt for the subject of this Robbie Grewal directorial,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the shooting has been wrapped up and the film is slated to premiere later this year on Netflix. The film is essentially a heist focusing on the battle royale between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film marks the reunion of Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan after doing rom-com’s like Salaam Namaste and Tara Rum Pum. Robbie Grewal of RAW: Romeo Akhbar Walter fame is at the helm of affairs. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla for the promotions of Fighter, Siddharth Anand had given an update on Jewel Thief. The filmmaker had said, “We are doing a fun action film with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. It’s a quirky film, and all my energy is directed towards that.”

Advertisement

Jewel Thief to premiere on Netflix in 2024

According to our source, Jewel Thief has been sold to Netflix for a sum of Rs 60 crore and is touted to be one of their biggest attractions of the year when it comes to direct-to-digital feature films from the Indian Film Industry. Siddharth Anand is meanwhile busy zeroing down on the script of his two productions to be directed by Rohit Dhawan and Sujoy Ghosh respectively. While the film with the former will star Tiger Shroff in lead, the latter is a big-ticket actioner with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is yet to lock his next directorial, however, is committed to do Tiger vs Pathaan for YRF in 2025.

Meanwhile, his Republic Day 2023 release, Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is nearing the Rs 200 crore club at the Indian Box Office and has topped Rs 320 crore globally. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss team up on a big action film; Eid 2025 release