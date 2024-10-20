PICS: Sunny Deol celebrates ‘Jaat-tastik’ birthday with co-stars Randeep Hooda and entire team; Bobby Deol is all hearts

Sunny Deol, a beloved Bollywood actor, has breathed new life into the industry with the success of his latest film, Gadar 2, in 2023. Today, he celebrates his 67th birthday and has shared photos from the set of his upcoming film, Jaat, on his Instagram. He was joined by his co-star Randeep Hooda and the film's team and also received a surprise visit from single-screen exhibitors who had benefitted from the success of Gadar 2.

In the post, he shared pictures of cutting a massive personalized cake with the director, producer, crew, and co-actors of his next film, Jaat, including Randeep Hooda. He also expressed gratitude to Gadar 2 producer Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi, and others who came from Hyderabad to wish Sunny personally.

The celebration's highlight was a surprise visit from single-screen exhibitors. It's worth noting that single screens were struggling due to the poor performance of major Bollywood films. However, Gadar 2 drew large audiences to these cinemas, with several videos of people dancing and cheering in single-screen theaters even going viral online.

The Border actor mentioned it in his caption and penned, "Pleasant surprise was the gesture by the single screen exhibitors (the backbone of the film industry) who came from their towns and cities and we spoke about our relationship that has lasted for so many decades between my films and single screens and the audiences. Really felt nostalgic at you all sharing stories from Ghayal, Ghatak, Border, Gadar, and Betaab days and craze Indian cinema has had specially in our towns and non metro cities."

After the post went viral online, it received numerous reactions from fans who extended their well wishes for Deol in the comment section. In addition, Sunny's brother, Bobby Deol, also commented on the post with a few hearts, showering his love on his brother.

On the work front, Sunny Deol has a busy front with Lahore 1947, Jaat, and Border 2 in the pipeline.

