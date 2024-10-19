Sunny Deol Birthday: Gadar 2 star gets big love from brother Bobby, sister Esha Deol; son Karan gets emotional and says, ‘You’ve given me everything’

On October 19, 1957, the Indian film industry was blessed with ace actor Sunny Deol. The senior star is loved so much that social media is flooded with birthday wishes for him today. Along with them, his brother Bobby Deol, sister Esha Deol, Son Karan Deol, and Gadar co-star Ameesha Patel also took the opportunity to shower him with big love.

Taking to his Instagram, Animal actor Bobby Deol dropped a selfie with his elder brother, actor Sunny Deol. In the caption, he wrote, “Wish you the Happiest Birthday Bhaiya!! Love you.” Soon after, their sister Esha Deol took to the comments section and dropped a sweet heart on her brother's post.

Earlier today, the loving son of the Gadar 2 star, Karan Deol also posted a lovely image with his father, showcasing the warm and affectionate bond they share. Wishing his father on his big day, the young stars said, “Happy birthday Papa! You’ve been there for me through everything and stood by me. You’ve given me everything and more. Each memory more cherished than the other. Happy Birthday! I love you.”

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Kajol also sent love and well-wishes his way.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who has shared the screen with the birthday boy in Gadar and Gadar 2 also posted a heartwarming post for him on X (formerly Twitter). She dropped a video of the two co-stars cutting and relishing a cake and then giving a warm, tight hug to each other. In the note, she divulged, “Happy bday 2 SAKINA Ki JAAN n HINDUSTAN KI SHAAN darling TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol lucky me 2 26 years of knowing u behind d cameras n that man is a complete sweetheart n gentleman!!Cherish this bond of sheer respect, love n admiration!! From then till (infinity emoji) !Ur SAKINA always.”

On his birthday, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to unveil the first look of his character from his upcoming movie, Jaat. The poster features him in an intense and rugged avatar, holding on to a large, fan-shaped weapon, probably set to attack the antagonist and his party. His eyes showcase the anger that is housed in him. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT. #SDGM is #JAAT.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the actioner is slated to hit big screens on Republic Day 2025. It also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

