INSIDE Sunny Deol’s 67th birthday on sets of Jaat: Randeep Hooda, Anil Sharma blow candles while Gadar 2 star cuts cake

Sunny Deol had a busy birthday on October 19, 2024, as he turned 67. He celebrated the special day on the sets of his upcoming film, Jaat, alongside Randeep Hooda and others. Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar 2, shared some moments from the celebration on his Instagram.

Today, October 20, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma shared a video on his Instagram handle from Sunny Deol’s cake-cutting ceremony. Two scrumptious chocolate cakes were placed in front of the Border 2 actor, who was surrounded by his Jaat co-star Randeep Hooda and other team members. We can see the veteran director blowing candles while Deol cuts the cake. Further, Randeep and Anil along with other team members fed cake to the birthday boy.

"Yesterday I reached Hydrabaad after doing some podcast in del for #vanvaas n enjoyed some Beautiful moments with sunny sir .. celebrating his birthday with the unit of #jaat .. @iamsunnydeol @megopichand @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy @RandeepHooda," the post was captioned. Sharma also added Dil Jhoom song from Gadar 2 in the background.

Soon after the post was shared, several fans extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who raised the standard of jaats!!," Another fan commented, "Sunny Deol original action hero who makes every scene epic with just one dialogue" while a third fan expressed excitement about, "Gadar 3"

Sunny Deol fans were in for a treat as he announced his next film, Jaat, on his birthday. The movie will mark his collaboration with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. The movie title was announced with a fierce first look of the star that featured him holding a massive fan with blood smeared all over it.

The upcoming action-drama will also star Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, alongside TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, are producing the film.

In addition to this, Sunny also has Border 2 in the pipeline with JP Dutta. Directed by Kesari fame Anurag Singh, the highly-awaited war-drama film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and, Diljit Dosanjh in the pivotal roles.

