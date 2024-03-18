Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Shraddha Kapoor joins paps in their mini party; asks for extra pizza from them

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is back with its third edition. The star-studded event took place on March 18, at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai. During the event, Shraddha Kapoor shared a heartwarming moment with the paparazzi which caught everyone's attention.

Shraddha Kapoor takes pizza from paps

During the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, Shraddha Kapoor was given a pack of pizza by the paparazzi. The actress was seen taking it warmly and thanking them before posing for the TRENDS Walk of Fame.

For the special event, Shraddha wore a stylish pink glittery dress and made heads turn. Watch the video below:

In another video, Shraddha also thanked paps for giving her pizza and said, "Bohot bhuk lagi thi." Take a look:

