Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Shraddha Kapoor joins paps in their mini party; asks for extra pizza from them

At the third edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024, Shraddha Kapoor shared a delightful moment with the paparazzi. Take a look the video!

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Mar 19, 2024  |  12:37 AM IST |  6.4K
Image Credit: Instagram

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is back with its third edition. The star-studded event took place on March 18, at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai. During the event, Shraddha Kapoor shared a heartwarming moment with the paparazzi which caught everyone's attention.

Shraddha Kapoor takes pizza from paps

During the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, Shraddha Kapoor was given a pack of pizza by the paparazzi. The actress was seen taking it warmly and thanking them before posing for the TRENDS Walk of Fame. 

For the special event, Shraddha wore a stylish pink glittery dress and made heads turn. Watch the video below: 


In another video, Shraddha also thanked paps for giving her pizza and said, "Bohot bhuk lagi thi." Take a look:


Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
