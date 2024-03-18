Live

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 LIVE Updates: Sneak-peek into Sukhbir's performance, host Maniesh Paul gears up

Written by Arpita Sarkar Updated on Mar 18, 2024   |  06:45 PM IST  |  4.1K
Image Credit: Pinkvilla Instagram
Image Credit: Pinkvilla Instagram
Mar 18, 2024 IST
Sneak peek into Sukhbir's team doing sound check for Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Mar 18, 2024 IST
Singer Sukhbir engages in fun chat with us ahead of the awards

Sukhbir is excited for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024. Ahead of the awards, he had a little chat with us. Have a look! 

Mar 18, 2024 IST
Sophie Choudry raises the excitement higher for Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Sophie Choudry is also one of the hosts for our prestigious awards. She said that she is a huge fan of Alia Bhatt and rooting for her. 

Mar 18, 2024 IST
Maniesh Paul is 'superr duperr' excited for our awards

Maniesh Paul, one of our hosts for the special evening is feeling 'superr duperr' for the awards. Here's what he said about his feeling ahead of the awards. 

Mar 18, 2024 IST
Sukhbir is gearing up for his special performance at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Popular singer Sukhbir is gearing up for his special performance at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024. Here's a sneak peek into his performance. 

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!