On a night filled with glitz, glamor, and accolades, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards witnessed a remarkable moment as Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, Bollywood's BFF, clinched the highly coveted award for Most Stylish Pap Favorite. Held at the luxurious Taj Lands End in Mumbai, the event celebrated the convergence of style and talent in the entertainment industry.

Orry wins Most Stylish Pap Favorite

Known for his charming personality and strong fashion sense, Orry is seen in every celebrity kids' gang and some of the most happening parties in town. An icon in his own right, he won the award for Most Stylish Pap Favorite.

He has become an integral part of celebrity culture, often offering fans a glimpse into the lives of their favorite stars. With his trademark pose and humorous one-liners, Orry has carved a place for himself in the glamorous industry, earning him a legion of followers and admirers. Some of his closest friends in the industry include Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Pandey.

For the night, Orry was dressed in all-black. Wearing a black tee shirt with a grey strip on the sleeves and in front of the tee shirt and fitted black leather pants, Orry indeed brought a dash of glam to the night. He flaunted his blonde straightened hair and completed the look with a silver layered necklace and some bling rings on his fingers.

Advertisement

As Orry arrived at the event, paps requested him to show off his phone cover. Taking out the phone from his pocket, he said, "Boring wala hain. (It's boring)." His phone cover had a black case with small white squares on it.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Akshay Kumar arrives; sits with Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen, Vaani Kapoor-Disha Patani