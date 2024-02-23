Poacher Twitter Review: Planning to watch Alia Bhatt-backed web series? See what netizens are saying

The new series Poacher, created by Richie Mehta and executive produced by Alia Bhatt, has finally released on Amazon Prime Video today. Despite not having an extensive promotion, the show is gaining popularity due to its captivating plot and positive reviews. Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in important roles, the series is receiving praise from the audience. The netizens have taken to their social media handles to shower their love on the show.

Netizens shower their love on Poacher

Poacher, directed by Richie Mehta and backed by Alia Bhatt, features a talented ensemble cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh. The series is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video from today onwards and post that, fans have now taken to their X (Formerly known as Twitter) handles to praise the show.

One user called the show a “Fresh and a solid take on eco terrorism” and the political motivations driving it. The user wrote, “#Poacher is a FRESH & SOLID take on eco terrorism and the politics behind it. It's a tribute to the magnificent creatures : THE ELEPHANTS. Garnished with brilliant performances, this is a must watch. #PoacherOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN.”

One more user praised the show and wrote, “#Poacher depicts raw and authentic take on eco terrorism.”

Another user lauded the Alia Bhatt-backed show's portrayal of eco-terrorism, stating that it's a must-watch. The user wrote, “Alia Bhatt-backed #Poacher is a must watch. It finely showcases eco-terrorism. #PoacherOnPrime.”

A fourth user praised the show's focus on wildlife crime fighting and wrote, “#Poacher backed by Alia Bhatt rightfully focuses on the wildlife crime fighting.”

A fifth user also praised the show and wrote calling it, “#Poacher - INFORMATIVE.”

About Poacher

The web series, Poacher crafted by Richie Mehta, an International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, sheds light on the brutal killing of innocent elephants in Kerala's forests. It portrays the efforts of a group of dedicated individuals striving to uncover the biggest ivory poaching syndicate in Indian history. Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya play pivotal roles in the show, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

