Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi family property worth Rs 15000 crore in trouble? Here's what exactly happened

It has been reported that historical properties linked to the Saif Ali Khan's family in Bhopal worth Rs. 15000 crore are one step away from being taken under government control. This comes as a result of the Madhya Pradesh High Court lifting a stay order imposed on these properties in 2015.

According to the India Today report, the court lifted the stay imposed on the ancestral properties, which could result in their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968. The significant properties of the Pataudi family under scrutiny include the Flag Staff House, where Saif Ali Khan spent his childhood, along with Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, Bungalow of Habibi, Ahmedabad Palace, Kohefiza Property, and others.

The order was pronounced by Justice Vivek Agarwal, who emphasized the statutory remedy that exists under the amended Enemy Property Act, 2017, and directed the Pataudi family to file a representation within 30 days.

For the unversed, the Enemy Property Act permits the Central government to claim properties owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan after Partition in 1947.

To brief you about the lineage of the Pataudi family, Hamidullah Khan was the last Nawab of Bhopal. He had three daughters, the eldest being Abida Sultan, who moved to Pakistan in 1950. The second daughter, Sajida Sultan, remained in India, married Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, and became the legal heir.

Saif Ali Khan is the grandson of Sajida Sultan, who inherited a share of the properties. However, Abida Sultan's migration to Pakistan resulted in the government's claim to the properties as "enemy property."

Since the situation about the Pataudi family presenting their side of the story remains unclear, the Bhopal district administration refused to comment on any developments. However, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh said any action will be taken only after the High Court order is clear.

Advertisement

Notably, the Mumbai-based Enemy Property Custodian Office had declared the Nawab of Bhopal's land as government property in 2015, after which the Pataudi family went to court.

The High Court began hearing the enemy property case in 2015 against Saif Ali Khan, his mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's sister Sabiha Sultan, the Center and others.

All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from India Today. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh starrer biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra will NOT release on February 7; ‘It pains us to inform...’