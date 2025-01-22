Saif Ali Khan Attack: Bhajan Singh Rana says he'll accept auto rickshaw as gift if actor wants to give it; ‘Maang toh nhi raha magar…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

One of the important people in Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident is Bhajan Singh Rana who drove the actor to the Lilavati Hospital in his auto rickshaw. Earlier, the driver expressed happiness in being able to help Khan in such a medical emergency. Now, Rana stated that even though he is not asking for it, he will accept a new auto-rickshaw as a gift from the actor, if he wants to give. Read on!

At around 2:00 AM on January 16, 2025, a blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan was rushed to a prestigious Mumbai hospital by his family and staff members. In the absence of a vehicle at home, Khan took an auto-rickshaw to rush to Lilavati Hospital. While talking to Instant Bollywood, the driver, identified as Bhajan Singh Rana stated that he would accept a new rickshaw from the Hum Tum actor if he wants to gift it to him.

Rana told the publication in Hindi, “Maang toh nhi raha magar agar unki ichcha hogi aur dena chahenge toh le lunga. Maine kabhi nhi kaha ki maine jo kiya hai uske liye mujhey kuch mile ya mai uss cheez k liye laalach kar raha hu. (I am not asking for it but if he (Saif Ali Khan) wishes to gift, I will accept it. I never said that I should be rewarded for what I did or I am greedy for something).”

The Race actor stayed in the hospital for multiple days seeking medical help for the many injuries that he incurred during the altercation with the intruder who broke into his Bandra home. On January 21, 2025, the actor was finally released and was seen walking home with a bandaged hand and a visible wound on his neck.

A report by IANS stated that after being discharged, Saif also met with the kind driver who helped him reach the hospital early in the morning. One of the viral photos shows Khan sitting on the hospital bed with his arm around the auto driver and a smile on his face. According to ETimes, Saif also gave Rs 50,000 to the auto driver as a token of gratitude.

