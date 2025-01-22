THROWBACK: When Mahesh Bhatt revealed he made THIS film to impress Alia Bhatt; ‘I might just...’

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been known for delivering hard-hitting films in the 90s. While his string of successes included realistic films like Sadak, Sir, and more, he decided to direct a comedy-masala film, Duplicate, for his daughter, Alia Bhatt.

In an earlier interview with Lehren Retro on the sets of Duplicate, Mahesh Bhatt revealed his reason for switching genres. He said, “It’s a film that I am looking forward to showing my children,” suggesting that his earlier films may have been too violent or dark for kids.

The director specified that he was hoping to impress Alia, who was just four at the time. “Children normally don’t get impressed by their parents. The chances are that I might just impress my four-year-old girl, Alia, with Duplicate,” he said.

The 1998 released film, Duplicate featured Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles with Gulshan Grover, Mohnish Bahl, Farida Jalal, Sharat Saxena and Tiku Talsania in the key roles. It was co-produced by Karan Johar along with his father Yash Johar. Farah Khan, who had begun her career as a choreographer, was also a part of the comedy action-thriller.

Based on the theme of mistaken identities, the story shows a chef being framed as a gangster. Shah Rukh had also played an antagonist in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial.

A couple of years later, Alia made an appearance in one of Mahesh Bhatt’s film as a child artist. The film was Sangharsh released in 1999 in which she played the younger version of Preity Zinta’s character. She went on to make her big Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year.

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She also has an elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

On the professional front, Alia has an exciting line-up of projects that include Love & War and Alpha. Love & War is an epic saga that will reunite her onscreen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It is poised to release next year on March 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, Alpha is the first women-led spy film of the YRF Spy universe, headlined by Alia and Sharvari.

