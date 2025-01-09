Poonam Dhillon ‘shaken’ after painter steals diamond earring worth Rs 1 lakh and 78,000 cash from her Khar residence; ‘To think that somebody was...'

Bollywood icon Poonam Dhillon recently became a victim of a robbery at her Khar residence, where jewelry worth Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 35,000 cash, and 500 USD (Rs. 42,923) were stolen. The thief, part of a painting crew that had worked on her home during the festive season, carried out the heist. In her first statement after the robbery, Dhillon expressed her shock, stating how unsettling it is to realize someone was inside her house, stealing her belongings, which left her feeling scared.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Poonam Dhillon revealed that none of the family members were present at the time of the theft. Construction work was being carried out, with the staff overseeing the tasks. It was only after noticing the missing items that they realized a robbery had taken place and promptly reported it to the authorities.

The actress, who resides in Juhu, Mumbai, explained that her son, actor Anmol Dhillon, occasionally stays at their Khar flat. At the time of the robbery, the house staff was overseeing ongoing construction work. She revealed that one of the workers involved in the project might have planned the heist.

Three workers were present, and when Anmol returned home, he noticed the valuables were missing. He quickly took action, and the matter was reported to the authorities, preventing the stolen items from being sold.

The incident left Poonam visibly shaken, as she expressed her disbelief. She shared, "I'm in shock. To think that somebody was in your house and stole your things; one does feel scared. I am surprised that this happened with so many people overseeing the whole construction process."

On January 6, Khar police arrested 37-year-old Sameer Ansari in connection with the theft of valuable items from Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon’s Khar West residence. According to reports from Free Press Journal, Ansari used the stolen money to host a party for his colleagues, who were also involved in the construction work at the actress's home.

On the professional front, Poonam Dhillon was last seen in the 2020 film Jai Mummy Di, co-starring Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh. With a career spanning several iconic films, she has become a recognized and versatile figure in Bollywood. In 2021, she made her OTT debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Dil Bekaraar.

