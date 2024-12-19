Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall opens up about life after welcoming daughter Shukar: 'I am really able to put myself second…’

Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in the Kartik Aryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama, recently embraced motherhood after welcoming a baby girl with her husband, Ashesh L. Sajnani. The actress opened up about her experience as a new mom and revealed that she has now learned to prioritize her daughter before herself. She also shared insights into her new experiences, calling it hectic but fulfilling.

In her first interview after becoming a mother with SCREEN, Sonnalli Seygall discussed the new phase in her life. The actress shared that her life has become busier, but she believes it will be a rewarding experience. Moreover, she is experiencing sleepless nights and hectic routines, but she admitted her daughter Shukar hasn't caused her much trouble.

Describing her experience, the actress mentioned, "I was awake the whole night. I only sleep for 2-3 hours and then wake up again. When I finally wake up in the morning, it doesn't feel like a good morning; it's more like an extension of the night only."

However, Sonnalli is amazed to witness the power of a woman's body and has learned to prioritize her little one. She finds the change fascinating and emphasizes that motherhood has pushed her limits.

"You can see the difference and say, 'Oh my God, I was really capable of this.' The biggest change I have seen is that I am really able to put myself second after someone. That's pretty amazing," she explained.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress, who actively shared workout videos during her pregnancy, admitted that it has helped her deal with postpartum challenges. As a hands-on mother, Seygall plans to look after her daughter's work, from bathing to changing diapers. She revealed, "I haven't hired a maalishwaali. It's important for me to stay connected to my baby and do things myself."

Sharing an update about her return to work, Sonnalli mentioned that she isn't in a hurry and wants to focus on this new phase in her life. She also said that she rejected a few event invites because she intends to enjoy these moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in an upcoming short film, Zindagi Milegi Dobara. It features Saksham Kapoor, Sonnalli Seygall, Prachee Shah Paandya, and Aarna Sharma in significant roles.

