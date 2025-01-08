Neetu Kapoor drops PIC from family bash also ft Agastya Nanda; enjoys ‘night out under the moon’ with her girl gang including Poonam Dhillon

Neetu Kapoor is a veteran actress who has been friends with many celebs since ages. Her girl gang includes popular actresses, businesswomen, and famous B-town celebs. Recently, she spent a night out under the moon with her lovely ladies including Poonam Dhillon. Soon after, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother dropped an unseen image of a family gathering that also featured Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. Check it out!

On January 7, 2025, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared an unseen picture from what seems like an intimate family gathering. While she can be seen sitting on a sofa with other acquaintances, actor Agastya Nanda was also spotted posing for the camera in the background, dressed in an all-black attire.

Neetu’s B-town bestie, actress Poonam Dhillon also took to her social media handle and shared a picture from their girls’ night out. The photo showcased the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress looking stunning in a black outfit. To add a fun element to her attire, she layered it up with a glittery golden jacket. As for Dhillon, she stunned in a green and golden dress.

Check it out:

Nearly a week ago, the entire Kapoor family headed to Thailand to welcome 2025 in style. Soon after, Neetu shared unseen glimpses of their family vacation. While she looked fabulous in a black dress, she was joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha Kapoor, actress Soni Razdan, Bollywood wife Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara.

Advertisement

For the unknown, Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Big B and Jaya Bachchan. He made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Agastya will next appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, produced by Dinesh Vijan.

ALSO READ: New Year 2025: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twin in black as their daughter Raha clings to daddy; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others join family celebrations