Priyanka Chopra drops love-filled PICS with Nick Jonas from New Year’s trip; daughter Malti Marie adorably hums as she captains yacht

The advent of the New Year is a global celebration, and Bollywood celebrities actively partake in the festive fervor, ringing in the fresh start with zest. As 2024 dawned, stars embraced the celebratory spirit in diverse ways – some amidst the snowy landscapes of Switzerland, others amid the pyramids of Egypt, and some engaging in vibrant parties with friends or celebrating with their families.

Priyanka Chopra ushered in the New Year in Cabo alongside her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actress recently shared pictures from the holiday, encapsulating the essence of love, family, and beach vibes.

The pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from Cabo exude pure romance

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra graced her social media with glimpses of her time spent in Cabo, Mexico, alongside her husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti Marie. The actress treated her fans to a captivating series of pictures that captured various moments – from romantic interludes with Nick, contemplative gazes at the sea with her daughter, relaxed family time, cradling the little one, enjoying tropical delights with coconuts, to radiant moments soaking in the sunshine in a bikini, exuding sheer elegance.

One particularly heartwarming clip featured the little captain steering the yacht while humming, as her parents played the role of trusting passengers. Priyanka captioned the post with a reflective note, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy New Year."

Advertisement

Dive into these delightful moments:

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka's most recent venture took place in the Hollywood movie Love Again, where she shared the screen with Sam Heughan. Presently, she is immersed in the filming process of a project named Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. In the Bollywood realm, the actress was initially set to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a film that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Nevertheless, in a recent interview with Variety, the director revealed that the film has faced delays due to scheduling conflicts.

ALSO READ: PICS: Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked beach holiday in Cabo with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and friends