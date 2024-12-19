Priyanka Chopra is a ‘complete’ actress who knows her goals, opines Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma: ‘Arjun ki tarha nazar sirf machli ki aankh par hai’

Priyanka Chopra is today a global sensation, an icon everyone wants to work with. But there was a time when all filmmakers were removing her from their movies because of her nose job that went wrong. During an interview, Gadar 2 filmmaker Anil Sharma revealed how the actress and her family went through tough times as no one was banking on PeeCee. However, he thinks she is a complete actress who knows her goals, and just like Arjun in Mahabharat, she has her eye on the prize.

Anil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship goes back to when he cast her in her debut Hindi movie, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. He has seen the actress undergo testing times and become a superstar in Bollywood and Hollywood. Hence, while talking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Sharma stated that he hasn’t seen a ‘complete’ actress like her.

The Gadar 2 director also added that she knows her goals and aspirations and does exactly what is needed to achieve them. “Na vo left jaati hai na right. Arjun ki tarha nazar sirf machli ki aankh par hai aur kahin nahi hai. (She neither goes left nor right. Just like Arjun, her eye is on the prize and nowhere else.)” While talking about the Andaaz actress, Sharma also spoke about the time when filmmakers were removing her from projects because of her crooked nose.

Anil recalled being unhappy when she underwent the surgery because he read in the news that she wanted to become the next Julia Roberts, and hence, she went under the knife. For this, he even scolded her. But later, he got to know that she was having sinus issues for which she got operated, but the operation went wrong, and she ended up with a broken nose. “Toh usme us bichari ka koi dosh nhi tha (In all this, there was no fault of her).”

When asked if he knew Chopra would become a superstar, the filmmaker responded with a confident yes, adding that if he didn’t know about her stardom, he would never have cast her in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and removed her like everyone else.

