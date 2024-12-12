Pinkvilla at RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra recalls planning her wedding with Nick Jonas while shooting in old Delhi: ‘In between shots I would…’

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra seeks perfection. Be it her acting, her home, her child, or her wedding, the diva has an eye on everything that’s important to her. This is why she didn’t let anyone else plan her wedding even though she was neck-deep at work. During a media interaction, the actress recalled planning her wedding with Nick Jonas while shooting in old Delhi and giving approvals in between shots.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra dated American singer-actor Nick Jonas for some time before he finally proposed to her on her birthday. Soon after, the couple flew down to India to make their relationship official with a traditional roka ceremony. While she was planning for her wedding festivities, the global sensation was shooting in old Delhi.

During a media interaction at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024, PeeCee revealed that her team had set up two rooms on the set. One was her makeup room, and the other was her wedding room. So, production had set up a room that was all approved for her wedding, from food to linen, invitees, and more.

Hence, to get her approval, people would come to that room, and “in between shots I would (choose). That’s how I planned the wedding” the Gunday actress recalled with a bright smile. During the interaction, the Citadel actress also recalled learning Tai Chi and admitted tasting blood on the sets of Don.

Elaborating further, Chopra stated that she ventured into the world of action when she started shooting for the 2006 action thriller film. She further stated that director Farhan Akhtar wanted her to have ‘grace’ during her introduction scene. Hence, she learned Tai Chi and took classes in the martial art for her role.

“By the time I came to Don, I had realized that the most important thing to focus on is my craft, not your relationships with your director, co-actors, not how you behave on set, but what you do between action and cut,” The Sky Is Pink actress divulged.

