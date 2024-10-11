After Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma to announce his next big project on Dussehra; DETAILS inside

Anil Sharma, best known for creating Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, last helmed Gadar 2, the sequel to the original film in 2023. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their respective roles in Sharma's directorial last year. After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2 at the box office, the filmmaker is working on his next project. Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma will announce his next big project on the occasion of Dussehra (October 12).

A source close to the film revealed, "After the monumental success of Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma is set to unveil his next big project tomorrow, marking the auspicious occasion of Dussehra with this exciting announcement."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Anil Sharma took to Instagram to tease fans about his upcoming project. The director dropped a video of himself in which he can be seen performing puja at his residence. We can also see a havan kund being lit up with fire.

In the caption, the Gadar 2 helmer revealed that he will share the news of his next project at 11:00 AM tomorrow.

"Kal milte hain Dussehra ke din 11 baje ek exciting news ke sath….(Let's meet on Dussehra at 11 am with an exciting news)," read his caption. In his post, the director also mentioned the hashtag #VANVAAS and tagged actors like Nana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav. He also tagged Gadar 2 actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur.

Take a look at his post here:

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The 2023 film also featured Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. While Sunny and Ameesha played their original characters Tara Singh and Sakeena Ali, Utkarsh was cast as their on-screen son, Charanjeet Singh aka Jeete. Simrat's character was named Muskaan, who plays Jeete's love interest.

Gadar, the 2001 film starred late veteran actor Amrish Puri as the main antagonist.

On the work front, apart from the Gadar series, Anil Sharma has also helmed movies like Suhaag, Hukumat, Farishtay, Tahalka, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Singh Saab The Great, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Apne, Veer and others.

