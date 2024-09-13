Priyanka Chopra ‘opened many doors’ for Indian actors in Hollywood, says The Perfect Couple actor Ishaan Khatter; ‘she’s a trailblazer’

Priyanka Chopra took over the Indian film industry by showcasing her talent in several hit movies. She also explored the singing space before moving to Hollywood to become a global icon. After years of strolling on international soil, she finally got the recognition she deserved. But Ishaan Khatter thinks that PeeCee’s growth in Hollywood opened doors for many Indian actors. Calling her a ‘trailblazer’, the actor lauded her.

During an interview with News 18, Ishaan Khatter responded to a fan comment which stated that just like Priyanka Chopra, he has the caliber to take over international projects with his acting prowess. Talking about The Sky Is Pink actress, he said, “She’s opened so many doors and she’s a trailblazer so many, many props to her for that.”

Speaking his mind about the fan comments, he divulged that it’s a lovely thing to say. However, he is still doing the same thing that he has been doing previously. The Dhadak star also noted that he is fortunate to receive such wonderful opportunities adding that he is keen to go wherever the good work is. Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem concluded by saying that he will continue to do that and “let’s see what the future has in store.”

Ishaan is currently enjoying the positive response that his American mystery drama miniseries, The Perfect Couple has been receiving. During the same chat, he recalled how his brother, actor Shahid Kapoor reacted to watching his character. The Phone Bhoot actor stated that the Ishq Visk actor was pleasantly surprised upon hearing his accent in it. “I think he was really taken aback by the accent, which he was not expecting,” Ishaan said adding that he took all these decisions while working with the director, Susanne Bier.

Advertisement

Further on, he also shared how delighted and relieved he was when his mother didn’t find any flaw in his portrayal of Shooter Dival. The young actor noted that Neelima Azeem really loved him in the show and as a very accomplished actor and artist herself, she would have flagged his flaws to him. But that didn’t happen so he was happy to hear good things from her.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor was ‘really taken aback’ by Ishaan Khatter’s accent in The Perfect Couple, young actor recalls