Priyanka Chopra or Danielle Jonas? Nick Jonas’ brother reveals his favorite sis-in-law: ‘I spend more time with...’

Priyanka Chopra has a close relationship with her husband Nick Jonas's family. She frequently shares pictures and moments with Kevin Jonas, Franklin Jonas, and the entire Jonas family. Recently, Franklin spoke about his relationship with Priyanka and discussed their strong bond.

Franklin Jonas talks about Priyanka Chopra

On the podcast The Viall Files, Franklin Jonas shared his thoughts on his favorite sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin.

Franklin noted that Danielle is incredibly sweet and nurturing, while Priyanka is more fierce and determined. He said, "Pri is like the definition; if you look up like a girl boxer in the dictionary, picture of her comes up".

He mentioned that, although they are very different, he values both of them highly. Franklin also explained that he spends more time with Priyanka due to proximity but feels fortunate to have both women in his life.

In the same interview, Franklin discussed spending time with his niece Malti Marie. He revealed that she loves going to the car wash with him and mentioned that he recently took her to the library for the first time, where he bought her a special book.

Franklin also expressed his joy in watching Malti grow up and staying close to her and his other nieces.

Franklin Jonas also spoke about how he sees Nick Jonas now that he’s a father. He described Nick as the "warmest teddy bear," noting that his tough exterior seems to melt away, which he finds "special."

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, PeeCee is currently filming The Bluff in Australia and has also completed work on another project, Heads of State. Next, she will reprise her role in the second season of the spy thriller Citadel. In Bollywood, she is in discussions with Farhan Akhtar about a project titled Jee Le Zara, which will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan ponders why only female stars have 'comebacks' and not male counterparts; says people taking her seriously nearly at 44