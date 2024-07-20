Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie loves car wash, Nick Jonas is 'teddy bear' as father; says brother-in-law Franklin Jonas

After attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, Priyanka Chopra is back to work in Australia. Priyanka, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff, celebrated her 42nd birthday on the sets. PeeCee's daughter, Malti Marie, also accompanied her to the sets.

Malti Marie's parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, frequently shower love on the munchkin. Their respective social media handles are proof of it. However, this time, her uncle, Franklin Jonas, has something to say about her.

Franklin Jonas talks about spending time with PeeCee and Nick's daughter Malti Marie

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, American singer-songwriter Franklin Jonas, aka Frankie Jonas, who is the youngest brother of Nick Jonas, spilled the beans about spending time with his niece Malti Marie.

Franklin shared that the munchkin loves visiting the car wash station with him. "She loves a car wash. I took her to the library recently for the first time. I got her first book, which was special," he added.

The Cherub singer further expressed that he feels "nice" to be able to watch Malti Marie grow up and maintain a relationship with Priyanka and Nick's daughter, along with other nieces.

Franklin Jonas calls Nick the 'warmest teddy bear'

In the same interview, Franklin Jonas also revealed how he views Nick Jonas after he has become a father. Referring to Nick as the "warmest teddy bear, " Franklin said, "Nick’s exterior falls apart." He called it "special".

Talking about Kevin Jonas, he shared that he is the "most prioritizing" father, so much so that when he gets a day off, he takes a flight and visits his kids. Joe Jonas is a "fun dad," the singer added.

All about Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and other Jonas brothers

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Jonas via surrogacy in 2022. Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas have two daughters, Alena and Valentina.

Joe Jonas also has two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with his former wife, Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies as per Christian and Hindu rituals.

