Kareena Kapoor Khan ponders why only female stars have 'comebacks' and not male counterparts; says people taking her seriously nearly at 44

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. Her acting skills and dialogue delivery mesmerize people even after decades. The actress was recently seen in Crew and won people's hearts with her acting prowess.

Now, in a recent interview, Bebo opened up on how male stars do not have 'comebacks' but female stars have while adding how she has been taken seriously nearly at 44.

'Today I don’t feel any less than my male counterparts,' says Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a recent interview with The Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to some comments towards actresses like the word 'comebacks' used for them after they are married and have children. She said that she agreed it is a rarity in the industry.

"Today I don't feel any less than my male counterparts. What does ‘comeback’ mean? Male stars don’t have comebacks, why do only female stars do? I am married and have two children but so do a lot of male actors in the industry," Kareena added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on how she's taken seriously nearly at 44

In the same interview, Bebo further shared that she was always just stereotyped as Poo or Geet. The actress added that her acting was always outshone by those two characters.

Kareena said, "The actor in me has never been taken seriously. I feel people are discovering me as an artiste now. At nearly 44, I can also give a huge blockbuster. And there is a lot more where that comes from.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the release date of The Buckingham Murders was released earlier in July. The posters captured an intense and thrilling world leaving fans intrigued to witness the secrets of the murder mystery unfold.

“We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan,” the post was captioned.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The Buckingham Murders is backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

