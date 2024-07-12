Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: ‘Barbie’ Priyanka Chopra and her 'Ken' Nick Jonas are all set to party; don their ethnic best

The who’s who of the entertainment industry are all set for a grand celebration, which is set to take place today, July 12, 2024. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are tying the knot in Mumbai and many celebrities are expected to grace the special occasion. As guests started arriving at the venue, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also made their way to the festivities in their car, wearing ethnic attire.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy Barbie Girl song on their way to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram and shared a fun video with his wife Priyanka Chopra taken inside their car. The lovely couple were seen wearing traditional Indian attire, which is the dress code for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony. Nick was dressed in a baby pink sherwani, while PC looked stunning in a yellow outfit.

Watch the video here!

