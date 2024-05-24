INSIDE Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s 40th wedding anniversary celebration ft. fruity cake and chic decor

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor tied the knot on May 19, 1984, and recently completed 40 years of their marriage. The veteran actor shared some adorable moments from their journey together on the special occasion, which also featured their children, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Now, Rhea has dropped some inside pictures from her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary celebration, offering a peek into the chic decor and the delicious cake.

Today, May 24, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the recent festivities held to celebrate Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s wedding anniversary. The photos showcased the dining table, which was beautifully decorated with utensils, flower vases, and candles. Another picture was of the fruity cake, which had “40 years of Love” written on it.

One image gave a glimpse of the entire dining room, which was adorned with balloons and hangings. The last picture was of the couple, in which Sunita Kapoor was seen feeding cake to her husband, Anil Kapoor.

In the caption, Rhea wrote, "This past (sun) day, celebrating 40 years of love." She also tagged Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anand Ahuja, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Have a look at the post!

Anil Kapoor’s heartwarming note for Sunita Kapoor on their anniversary

In an Instagram post on their anniversary, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Forty years ago today, I married the love of my life, my best friend, and my rock. Sunita, our journey began 11 years before that, and every moment since has been nothing short of epic. From our early days of love and laughter to raising our beautiful family, we’ve created countless memories that fill my heart with joy and pride.”

He expressed gratitude to his wife, Sunita Kapoor, and conveyed his love, saying, “Thank you for your endless support, your wisdom, and your boundless love. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I am filled with gratitude for every single moment we’ve shared. Here’s to the past 40 years, and to many more decades of love, laughter, and togetherness. I love you more than words can express, Sonu!”

