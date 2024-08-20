Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi production Paani’s teaser OUT; film set for October 18 release

Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures has collaborated with Rajshri Entertainment to bring the Marathi film Paani to the screen. Directed by Addinath M. Kothare and produced under Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd, the film is scheduled to release on October 18, 2024.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram today (August 20) and posted the teaser, writing, "This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film Paani is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres!"

According to Mid-day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "I'm thrilled to share Paani with the world - a true passion project that tackles a vital issue. This film is special, and challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man’s journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him."

She also mentioned that Purple Pebble Pictures is committed to working with exceptional talent and telling local stories from across India. Paani exemplifies an engaging and meaningful film that addresses a significant issue, and she expressed pride in Addinath’s impressive directorial debut. She congratulated the entire team on their achievement, noting that this fourth Marathi production highlights the strength of collaboration with Rajshri Entertainment and Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd, and praised their partnership.

Paani represents a notable achievement for Rajshri Entertainment as it explores Marathi film production for the first time, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures broadens its presence in regional cinema. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has previously produced several acclaimed films, including Ventilator (2016), Sarvann (2017), The Sky Is Pink (2019), and The White Tiger (2021).

Paani, penned by Nitin Dixit, features an impressive ensemble cast including Addinath M. Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishor Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi, and Vikas Pandurang Patil. The film is a collaborative production between Neha Barjatya and the late Rajjat Barjatya from Rajshri Entertainment, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dr Madhu Chopra from Purple Pebble Pictures. Associate producers include Mahesh Kothare and Siddharth Chopra.

Paani is presented by Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures, in collaboration with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on October 18, 2024.

