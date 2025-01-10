Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu reveals how the actress maintains balance between personal and professional life: ‘She is just as excellent when…’

Priyanka Chopra impresses with her ability to juggle work, personal life, and social media effortlessly. Despite her packed schedule, she finds time for family and engages with fans through relatable, funny reels. Recently, her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, praised her daughter for being exceptional at compartmentalizing her professional and personal life.

During a chat with Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla on her YouTube channel, Dr. Madhu Chopra shared insights into balancing her career and family with remarkable poise. She praised her daughter Priyanka, highlighting her exceptional ability to seamlessly separate work from personal life. Madhu said, “Priyanka is just as excellent when it comes to compartmentalizing between her work and personal life.”

Highlighting Priyanka Chopra's disciplined approach to her routine, her mother noted the stark difference between her two children. While her son prefers a more relaxed start to the day, typically rising by 8:30 a.m., the actress adjusts her schedule effortlessly, even waking up as early as 4 a.m. when work demands it.

Madhu Chopra attributed her achievements to the strong support system within her family, noting that having someone constantly by her side allowed her to fully immerse herself in her medical practice.

She also emphasized prioritizing quality over quantity in family interactions, reflecting on how their focused time together taught valuable lessons. She explained that dedicating undivided attention to her children helped instill strong work ethics and the importance of balancing personal, professional, and family life.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra's career is buzzing with anticipation as she gears up for thrilling projects like Heads of State and The Bluff.

Adding to the excitement, Pinkvilla recently reported that she will be seen in a massive Pan-World Jungle Adventure helmed by legendary director SS Rajamouli, where she'll share the screen with Mahesh Babu.

