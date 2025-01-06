Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious post about returning to work post holiday season and we can't help but agree
On January 6, Priyanka Chopra shared a hilarious Instagram story, resharing a reel featuring Gandalf from Lord of the Rings. In the clip, Gandalf says, "I have no memory of this place," with the reel being captioned, "Going back to work after being on vacation." The relatable post perfectly captures the post-vacation struggle and is too good to miss!
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of heartwarming family vacation photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her fun start to the New Year. From posing in a yellow co-ord set to soaking up the sun in a red bikini with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, the pictures radiated love and joy.
She shared intimate moments with Nick, a playful shot of Malti in the water, and family photos on the beach. In one adorable snap, Malti's name was engraved on Priyanka's necklace. Priyanka concluded with a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude and wishing for abundance in 2025.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra had an eventful 2024, wrapping up filming for two major projects—Heads of State and The Bluff—while also completing the second season of her popular spy series Citadel, which took her to London for several months.
Looking ahead, the excitement continues as Priyanka gears up for her highly anticipated return to Bollywood. Pinkvilla recently reported that she’s set to collaborate with the legendary SS Rajamouli for an epic Pan-World Jungle Adventure, alongside Mahesh Babu.
