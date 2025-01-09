Priyanka Chopra kicks off New Year embracing utmost ‘self-respect’ but with a hilarious twist; find out

Actress Priyanka Chopra is the ultimate multitasker, effortlessly balancing her hectic career with precious family time while staying active on social media, and entertaining her fans. She recently re-shared a fun and empowering post to ring in the New Year, showcasing her swag and embracing self-respect. In the reel, Johnny Lever is seen humorously touching his own feet, symbolizing self-blessing.

Yes, you heard that right! Priyanka Chopra is starting 2025 on her own bold note. She shared a hilarious Instagram story featuring Johnny Lever touching his own feet and saying, "Isko bolte hai self-respect" (This is what we call self-respect). The clip, from one of his films, had everyone in splits—it's too good to miss!

Take a look at her hilarious Instagram story right below!

Meanwhile, The Heads of State actress is now an executive producer for the short film Anuja, which recently won the live-action short award at the 2024 HollyShorts Film Festival. The film has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Academy Awards in the live-action short film category.

Priyanka Chopra expressed her pride in the project, emphasizing its powerful message about the difficult choices facing children around the world. In a statement to Variety, she described Anuja as a deeply emotional and thought-provoking film that sheds light on the critical issue affecting millions of children. She praised the film for its reflection on how these children must navigate tough decisions between uncertain futures and immediate challenges.

Advertisement

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including Heads of State and The Bluff. Additionally, Pinkvilla recently revealed that she's set to collaborate with the iconic SS Rajamouli on a grand Pan-World Jungle Adventure, starring alongside Mahesh Babu.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to Palisades Fire in Los Angeles leaves fans worried; ‘Hope we are all able...’