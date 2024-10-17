Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra feels ‘nepotism is coined by frustrated people’; says ‘Nobody will put money on you if…’

Priyanka Chopra is widely recognized for her candid takes on cinema and societal issues, but it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, is equally outspoken. In a recent interview, Madhu shared her bold opinion, claiming that the term nepotism is coined by frustrated people'. She also added that 'nobody will put money on you if you are somebody’s son, you have to have talent.'

During an appearance on the Breaking Stereotypes YouTube channel, Madhu reflected on the ongoing discussion about nepotism in Bollywood, she stated that when genuine talent and merit are present, the topic of nepotism becomes irrelevant.

She pointed out that such practices have existed for generations across all industries, noting that parents naturally want to provide opportunities for their loved ones. However, she emphasized that it is crucial to nurture their talent to justify their position.

According to her, those who do not deserve their place eventually get sidelined, as nepotism is not sustainable. She also expressed her belief that no one will invest money in someone merely because they are related to someone in the industry; true talent is essential.

Madhu concluded by asserting that nepotism is a term created by frustrated individuals who fail to recognize this reality.

In an earlier interview with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka expressed concerns about her career after a series of flops in 2008, noting that she didn’t have the advantage of being a "nepo baby."

She recalled being panicked, as was her mother, who advised her to consider a backup plan as she approached 30, an age considered old in the film industry.

The Don 2 actress explained that her mother, with a business mindset, urged her to think about other revenue streams since the industry typically favored younger actors. This conversation, she said, led her to venture into production.

Chopra also shared that she was deeply worried when six of her films underperformed, emphasizing the challenges faced by outsiders in Bollywood.

Unlike multi-generational actors who often receive repeated opportunities, she didn’t have the familial support system to bounce back from failures, which further fueled her anxiety.

On the work front, Chopra recently finished filming Heads of State and The Bluff. She is currently shooting Citadel Season 2 alongside Richard Madden. Additionally, she is in discussions with Farhan Akhtar for Jee Le Zara, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

