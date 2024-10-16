Watch: Priyanka Chopra greets paps with a namaste as she arrives in Mumbai; reveals how long she’s going to be in India

Priyanka Chopra is currently preparing for the release of her Marathi production, Paani. The actress was spotted arriving in Mumbai ahead of the film’s theatrical release on October 18, 2024. Priyanka greeted the paparazzi with a namaste and also revealed that she was going to be in India for two days.

Today, October 16, Priyanka Chopra slayed the casual look as she exited the Mumbai airport. She was seen wearing a light gray full-sleeved top and matching joggers. She completed her look with a cap and sunglasses. PC waved at the paparazzi with a huge smile and then folded her hands in namaste.

As the paps asked the ‘global icon’ to wait and pose, she told them, “Main hun 2 din (I am here for 2 days).” She bid them goodbye before getting into her car.

The story of Paani is inspired by the life of ‘Jaldoot’ Hanumant Kendre and showcases the fight for survival during a water crisis. Starring Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam, Addinath Kothare, and Rucha Vaidya, the film is directed by Addinath M Kothare.

It won Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation at the 66th National Film Awards. Presented by Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd, the movie is produced by Neha Barjatya, Late Rajjat Barjatya, Priyanka Chopra, and Dr. Madhu Chopra.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel. She is all set to reprise her role as agent Nadia. The trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spinoff of the show, was released yesterday. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Calling it the origin story of her character, PC showered love on the trailer, saying, “Back to where it all began for Nadia… the origin story… Citadel: Honey Bunny, trailer out now. @varundvn and @samantharuthprabhuoffl you are incredible this season. @rajanddk are exceptional.”

Earlier, Priyanka even attended the special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana (Italian) in London. She also posed for pictures with actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis.

