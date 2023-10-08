Proud wife Athiya Shetty is all hearts as hubby KL Rahul hits winning six for India at opening game of CWC 2023

The day started with a lot of nervousness and excitement for Indian cricket fans. That’s because today, October 8, the Indian cricket team locked horns with the Australian team at the opening match of the CWC 2023. But thankfully, Sunday ended on a rather happy note as the men in blue have kickstarted the tournament with positivity. Australia lost the game to India with six wickets. KL Rahul emerged as the player of the match as he hit the winning six and managed to touch a personal total of 97 runs. His wife Athiya Shetty showered him with love.

Athiya Shetty is all hearts as hubby KL Rahul hits a winning six for India

Like most of us, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty also had her eyes glued to the screens today. That goes without saying as her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul took over the match against Australia like nobody's business. At the opening game of Cricket World Cup 2023, Rahul showed extraordinary skills along with Virat Kohli on the field and took the team towards victory. Like Rahul’s millions of fans, his wife was also on cloud nine watching him play so well. Hence, she took to her Instagram stories and praised her husband. Reposting a reel showing how Rahul hit the winning six, the Hero actress penned, “Best guy ever” along with a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Along with Athiya, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also lauded KL Rahul for showing an exemplary game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Today’s win gives hosts India a positive start to the ODI World Cup 2023. Sharing Rahul’s picture from the field, the Dream Girl 2 actor dropped a clap emoji along with the national flag of India.

Take a look:

In today’s India vs Australia clash in Chennai, the Indian cricketers showed what teamwork looks like. The Australian team gave a target of 199 by batting first. However, the Rohit Sharma-led team effortlessly smashed the total and came out victorious with 201 runs and six wickets to spare. KL Rahul returned to the dressing room unbeaten on 97 runs while Virat Kohli hit 85 runs.

Congratulations to the boys!