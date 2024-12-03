Raajneeti 2's script is being written, confirms director Prakash Jha; Spills beans about Gangaajal 3 and film on Sunanda Pushkar

Prakash Jha is one of the most respected filmmakers in Bollywood who has gained fame by making socially and politically relevant films. Recently, the filmmaker shared that the work on a script for Raajneeti 2 is ongoing. He also mentioned that the script for the next Gangaajal sequel is in the works, and he is considering making a film about Sunanda Pushkar's life.

Prakash Jha is returning to the acting world with the film Amar Aaj Marega, directed by Rajat Kariya. His movie recently premiered at the International Film Festival of India, Goa. During the event, he sat down for a conversation with India Today and shared some interesting details about his upcoming films, including sequels of Raajneeti and Gangaajal.

When asked about his desire to re-release his films amid the re-release trend of old films, the filmmaker denied the possibility and mentioned audiences had already watched his movie several times. "I meet people who say they have watched Gangaajal 40-50 times, so I don't think there's any need to release it in theatres again," he shared.

Also, he shared some latest insights into the making of sequels for the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Raajneeti and Ajay Devgn starrer Gangajaal. He said, "We are working on Raajneeti 2; the script is being written. We are also working on the Gangaajal sequel, and work is in progress on its script, too.”

He explained how the audiences still like 'police society dynamics' and admitted that it often levels impact. Jha also shared his desire to make a film on Sunanda Pushkar, which, according to him, is an 'interesting subject' with the potential to be an intriguing film. Although he shared no more details about it, fans always look forward to a treat with these grand films.

The filmmaker, who is all set to return to screens, admitted feeling a distinct excitement while promoting his film as an actor. He admitted he only focuses on performing and doesn't intervene in a scene as a filmmaker. Jha is seeking roles that challenge him and are significant to a film. Consequently, he is reading more scripts and may announce another acting venture soon if things go well.

