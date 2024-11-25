Will Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn be part of Raajneeti 2 and Gangaajal 3? Prakash Jha spills the beans

Gangaajal and Raajneeti are two epic movies helmed by director Prakash Jha. The movies became commercially and critically successful, making fans anticipate their sequels. Jha has finally opened up about his plans for the same. He also shared if Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor are part of his upcoming projects. Read on!

While talking to Mid-Day, Prakash Jha stated that Gangaajal 2 is not an extension of the 2003 crime drama film written, directed, co-produced, and edited by him. In fact, it’s a fresh story about a head constable.

As for the sequel to Raajneeti, it will continue the storyline from the first film, he stated. The ace filmmaker further revealed that the second part is an extension of the first movie. “Samar Pratap (Ranbir Kapoor’s character) has gone abroad, but he is part of the story,” Jha elaborated.

During the same chat, when he was asked if the lead actors of the films, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, would be reprising their roles in these franchises, Jha divulged that he couldn't comment anything about repeating the cast.

He further quipped, “A decade ago, you could meet the actor directly, narrate the story, and convince them. Now, actors don’t read scripts themselves.” According to him, their assistants and managers read the scripts sent to them, and one had to go through multiple layers of management to even reach them.

Advertisement

While he seemed to be irked by the change in management of the stars, he expressed being open to working with the original cast and the two stars of the show if suitable roles arise for them. “If there is a project, they will be contacted, but I am not in regular contact with them,” the Apaharan director expressed.

For the unknown, Gangaajal featured an ensemble cast of 87 actors and received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. As for Raajneeti, the movie also starred Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson, Naseeruddin Shah, and many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is busy with Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2, while Ranbir is shooting for Ramayana: Part 1 and Love & War.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Animal and Sanju receiving criticism for sending wrong message to society; 'I am an actor and it is important that...'