Ranbir Kapoor is the 'best actor' among his 'current contemporaries', says his Raajneeti co-star Darshan Jariwala; recalls Shahid Kapoor seeking advice from star

Ranbir Kapoor, who started his acting career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, is one of the most talented actors of his generation. He has worked with several senior actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and more. Celebrated actor Darshan Jariwala is one of them. Darshan feels that his Raajneeti co-star Ranbir is the 'best actor' among his 'current contemporaries'. The senior actor also recalled Shahid Kapoor seeking advice from the star.

During a new interview with Digital Commentary, Darshan Jariwala was asked about his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in Animal (2023).

"In his current contemporaries, he is the best. Looking at the choice of films, the parts he has chosen to play. Kyunki aap jab ek star ki tarah apne aapko apne career ko dekh rahe hain, (referring to horse's blinkers as looking in one direction) ki aise hi roles karne hain, but he doesn't do that. He experiments," Darshan said.

Citing examples of his recent films, Brahmastra and Animal, the Raajneeti actor shared that he never hesitated to play a variety of roles in his career.

Referring to their 2010 film, Raajneeti, Darshan Jariwala continued that Ranbir Kapoor has learnt a lot from his directors including ace filmmaker Prakash Jha.

Darshan also spilled the beans about Shahid Kapoor seeking a piece of advice from Ranbir Kapoor about if he should sign Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

The celebrated actor quoted Shahid and shared that he called Ranbir and asked his advice about Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial. He added that his Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star advised him to do what the director does and not what he says.

Directed by Prakash Jha, Raajneeti starred Katrina Kaif opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The 2010 political thriller also featured actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Apart from Raajneeti, Darshan has collaborated with Ranbir in Santoshi's 2009 film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier learnt that Ranbir Kapoor will lead Yash Raj Films' upcoming film, Dhoom 4, the fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise. As per a source, producer Aditya Chopra called Ranbir the "ideal choice" to carry forward the legacy of the Dhoom series.

"The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise," the source told us.

Ranbir has been cast as an antagonist in Dhoom 4. As per the source, the makers are planning to bring two "big heroes" from the younger generation to play cop buddies in the upcoming action.

On the work front, after working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal, Ranbir is now reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his upcoming directorial venture, Love & War. It also stars his wife, actress Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film, Ramayana. He is cast alongside South actress Sai Pallavi in the movie. While he is playing the role of Lord Rama, Sai has been cast as Goddess Sita. It also stars South star Yash.

Ranbir's other notable works include Rockstar, Wake Up Sid, Sanju, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shamshera, Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

