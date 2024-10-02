When Mahima Chaudhry requested Ajay Devgn and Prakash Jha to not speak about her accident to ‘salvage’ her career; recalls being called 'scarface'

Mahima Chaudhry made her acting debut with the 1997 movie Pardes. The actress was rising to fame when she met with a fatal accident that left scars on her face. But since she didn’t want her career to take a setback, she requested her Dil Kya Kare co-star Ajay Devgn and director Prakash Jha to not speak about the incident in a bid to ‘salvage’ her career.

During the inception of her career, veteran Indian actress Mahima Chaudhry met with an accident that led to 67 glass pieces being taken out of her face. During a chat with Radio Nasha, the star expressed that when the incident took place, she didn’t realize that she had multiple cuts on her face. When she went to the bathroom and saw the mirror, she realized that her face was injured. But before that, she was telling Dil Kya Kare helmer Prakash Jha that if nothing had happened, they should continue shooting the movie. But the filmmaker denied doing so and suggested they should wait, go out, and talk about new dates.

When he returned after having a conversation with actor and producer of the film, Ajay Devgn, the first thing she told them was “Please don’t tell anyone that I have gone through this. Let me at least try and see what I can salvage my career with.” Since then, the two celebs, along with the production team never spoke about it to anyone. It was Mahima who finally broke her silence about it 20 years after the accident. “It is commendable. I used to go on set and everyone could see it,” she recalled.

The Dhadkan actress stated that a film magazine secretly documented it and called her ‘scarface’. But apart from that, there was no discussion about her injury. At the time when she thought she wouldn’t be able to come out of it, the Singham Again star would tell her that after the surgeries, it would all be fine but she didn’t believe it. “I was thinking of other career options. Even today, my one eye is smaller than the other. Back then, it was very stressful,” she stated adding that she never faced the camera straight and would always angle her face a bit. Eventually, Dil Kya Kare, which also starrer Kajol and Chandrachur Singh became a box office success.

