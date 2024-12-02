Singham Again 1 Month Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer puts up a healthy total; Grosses Rs 364 crore in 31 days

Ajay Devgn's mass cop action drama Singham Again has completed one month of release at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial film is still holding up well and attracting the audience to the cinemas.

Singham Again ends the first month with a solid Rs 364 crore worldwide

Co-starring an ensemble cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, alongside the leading man, Ajay Devgn, Singham Again was released on November 1st, coinciding with the Diwali festival at the box office. The threequel grossed nearly Rs 364 crore at the worldwide box office within 1 month of its release, that too in a major clash against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Out of which, the masala entertainer collected Rs 285.65 crore gross from the Indian markets; while the overseas territories contributed a sum of USD 9.25 million (Rs 78 crore) in 31 days of its theatrical run. The worldwide gross collection of Singham Again currently stands at Rs 363.65 crore.

Singham Again eyeing a finish under around Rs 365 crore mark globally

Singham Again is currently in its final legs at the box office. The action-drama will soon wrap its theatrical run globally before the arrival of Pushpa 2. While it is heading for a finish under Rs 240 crore net mark in domestic markets, it is expected to wind up its lifetime worldwide business in the range of Rs 365 crore to Rs 366 crore.

Though a better reception was expected from Singham Again, being a heavy budget movie coupled with A-listers involved in the project. However, it is so far a decent figure considering a clash scenario and mixed word-of-mouth from the critics and the audience. The cop universe movie emerged as a Semi-Hit at the box office.

Advertisement

Singham Again Gross Box Office Collections In 1 Month:

Particulars Box Office Collections India Gross Rs 285.65 crore Overseas USD 9.25 million (Rs 78 crore) Worldwide Gross Rs 363.65 crore in 31 days

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office Collections 1 Month: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy scores big; Fetches Rs 368 crore in just 31 days