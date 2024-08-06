Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt attacked by robbers in Istanbul; says ‘This was beyond anything I had imagined’

Ashwath Bhatt, best known for films like Raazi and Sita Ramam, was recently on a short vacation to Istanbul which unfortunately turned into a nightmare for him. The actor while speaking to Times of India revealed that on the evening of August 4th, he was strolling around the Beyoglu district’s popular tourist location Galata Tower when Bhatt faced a sudden attack from a gang of robbers.

While his friends had made him aware of the infamous pickpocketers in the area, this was an incident that he never saw coming. Ashwath revealed that he was walking towards the Galata Tower when a man approached him with a chain in his hand. “Before I could fully comprehend what was happening, he hit me on the back with it. In retrospect, it was likely a gang working in tandem, trying to snatch my bag,” Bhatt shared.

The Mission Majnu actor did resist finding the attacker off guard but was too stunned to process what had happened. “I think they weren’t expecting me to resist and put up a fight,” Ashwath shared while adding that a can driver stopped right when the robber was trying his best to snatch the actor’s bag. The assailant then said something in Turkish and fled the location as per Bhatt.

The cab driver saw the actor’s wound and advised him to approach the police. Ashwath further said that he finds it unfortunate that encounters as such happen even in such a tourist hotspot. While people advised him not to get involved and avoid reporting it to the police, the word 'unnecessary' didn’t rub Ashwath the right way.

“People watch films and think Turkey is all romantic, but if we don’t report crime, these incidents will only increase. Everybody warned me about pickpockets, but this was beyond anything I had imagined,” said Bhatt admitting that while he had already traveled across the Middle East, Egypt, and parts of Europe, he never faced anything even close to this.

Soon after the incident, Ashwath approached a patrol car where the officers suggested he report it to the tourist police, who again directed him towards another police station. TOI's last update cited that no complaint has been registered with the cops yet.

