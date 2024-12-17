Radhika Apte opens up on struggling with her looks during pregnancy; 'My body was swollen, I had shooting pains…’

Radhika Apte, who has won the hearts of audiences with her ability to portray complex roles on-screen, surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy at the US premiere of her film. Recently, the actress, who welcomed a baby girl, opened up about her struggles with embracing her appearance during pregnancy and postpartum. She explained that she experienced pain, swelling, and difficulty sleeping due to the various changes in her body. However, her perspective has shifted since becoming a mother.

In a new interview with Vogue, Radhika Apte shared her delight at welcoming a baby girl with her husband-musician Benedict Taylor. She discussed a maternity photoshoot she had a week before she gave birth and admitted that she faced difficulty embracing her looks as her body was swollen, her sleep was affected, and her body underwent different changes.

She shared, "Truth is, I struggled to embrace how I looked at the time. I had never seen myself put on so much weight. My body was swollen, I had shooting pains in my pelvis, and the lack of sleep had skewed my perspective on everything."

Apte surprised her fans a week ago by sharing a picture of her one-week-old baby girl announcing her birth. She explained that after two weeks of giving birth, her body is again undergoing different changes.

Despite all the challenges, the Padman actress is elated over the arrival of her little one. She stated that the new challenges and discoveries changed her perspective, and she now feels bad for being too harsh with herself. Rather than remembering the difficulties, she now sees beauty in those pictures as a mother and believes she will always love them.

Radhika, who surprised her fans with the news of her pregnancy, was herself surprised along with her husband, British musician Benedict Taylor over her pregnancy. The couple, who had been married for 12 years, was shocked to learn it as they didn't see it coming. She explained that they never actively planned for children but were always curious about what the new chapter might hold for them.

Apte admitted that she doesn't think anyone can understand parenthood until they experience it themselves. But when a couple has clarity over wanting or not wanting kids, it's easy for them.

She said, "In our case, neither of us wanted kids, but there was this one percent curiosity about what it would be like. Then, when this happened, we wondered whether to even go ahead."

For those unaware, the actress met her husband, Benedict Taylor, in London in 2011 during a year-long break to study contemporary dance. They legally married in 2012 and organized a formal wedding ceremony in March 2013.

