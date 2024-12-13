PIC: Radhika Apte surprises netizens as she shares first glimpse of her ‘one-week old’ baby; fans shower love

Radhika Apte, known for her versatile performances in the film, prefers to maintain a private life away from media attention. Recently, the actress surprised her fans by sharing the first picture of her one-week-old baby to announce her steps into Motherhood.

Although the actress has kept details about the baby under wraps and did not reveal the little one’s face, the heartfelt post delighted her fans and colleagues, who shared their good wishes for her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika Apte shared a new post with a picture of a candid moment with her baby. In the picture, the actress is seen attending her first work meeting after giving birth, sitting on the bed, and breastfeeding her baby.

She was seen wearing a cozy black turtleneck sweater with subtle makeup and hair tied back while her baby was bundled up in a green knitted sweater.

Take a look:

She captioned the post, writing, “First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #bliss.” Also, the actress tagged her husband, Benedict Taylor, in the post. He is a British violist, violinist, and composer.

Her post quickly received love and good wishes from fans and celebrities alike. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actress Tisca Chopra, and actor Gulshan Devaiah were among those who congratulated the new mother.

Apart from them, fans sent their heartwarming messages to Apte. One user wrote, “Welcome to the world, little one,” while another commented, “Aww, happy parenthood!”

Advertisement

Before surprising fans by announcing the birth of her child, Radhika surprised fans by revealing her pregnancy on the Red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival.

For those unaware, the actress met her husband, Benedict Taylor, in London in 2011 during a year-long break to study contemporary dance. They legally married in 2012 and organized a formal wedding ceremony in March 2013.

Radhika Apte has worked in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Some of her Hindi films include Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man, Andhadhun co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Baazaar.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte expecting first child: All you need to know about her husband Benedict Taylor