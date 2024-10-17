Radhika Apte surprises fans by flaunting baby bump on film festival's red carpet after 12 years of marriage; PIC

Radhika Apte is embracing a beautiful new chapter as she prepares for motherhood! The actress, who married British music composer Benedict Taylor in 2012, is now expecting her first child. The exciting news came as a delightful surprise when she made a stunning appearance at the UK premiere of her film Sister Midnight on October 17.

Radhika Apte graced the red carpet in a chic black bodycon dress with an off-shoulder design, styled to perfection with a sleek bun and minimal accessories like earrings and rings. Her dark lipstick added a bold touch to the look, which beautifully complemented the outfit. Radiating with an undeniable pregnancy glow, she proudly showcased her baby bump for the first time, leaving fans thrilled. Up until this moment, she had kept her pregnancy under wraps, making this public reveal even more special.

Radhika Apte's pregnancy glow stole the spotlight in the photos she shared on Instagram. Fans flooded the comments with excitement and congratulations. American actor and writer Sarah Megan Thomas joined in, writing, "Omg Radhika congrats! You look stunning."

One fan exclaimed, "Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet!" Another added, "Omg!!! She's pregnant, how exciting!" while a different commenter wrote, "Congratulations girl! Wishing you a healthy pregnancy! Love your work!"

The actress is known for keeping her private life out of the public eye, to the point where some were unaware of her marriage until her baby bump photos surfaced. She has been with British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. Their relationship began in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a dance sabbatical, leading them to move in together shortly after. They had an intimate wedding in 2012, followed by a formal ceremony in 2013.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Radhika Apte shared a quirky anecdote about her wedding, revealing that neither she nor her husband, Benedict Taylor, took any photos during the ceremony. Despite having a close circle of friends who are photographers, capturing moments wasn’t on anyone’s mind. The couple organized a simple, do-it-yourself celebration in Northern England, handling the cooking and arrangements themselves, surrounded by friends. It was a fun and memorable gathering, but with no pictures to look back on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently made a brief appearance in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She is also set to star in the revenge thriller series Akka alongside Keerthy Suresh, marking a project from YRF Entertainment and directed by newcomer Dharmaraj Shetty.

Her film Sister Midnight, a unique comedy about a discontented newlywed discovering wild tendencies that lead to unexpected events, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Additionally, she is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming English-language film, Last Days.

