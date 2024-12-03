Raid 2: Ajay Devgn led highly anticipated film postponed; To release on THIS date now

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels in Bollywood, and it was supposed to be released on February 21, 2025. But, recently, the actor took to his X handle, revealing the postponement of the film that will now release on May 1, 2025. In the movie, Ajay Devgn will again deliver a strong performance, reprising the now iconic role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

In the post, Ajay Devgn announced the film's new release date with an interesting post. He penned, "IRS Amay Patnaik's next mission begins from May 2025! #Raid2 releasing on May 1, 2025."

Although it has increased the wait of fans, they are excited to watch the sequel to the 2018 crime-thriller film Raid.

The film is directed by Rajkumar Gupta and is based across Delhi and Lucknow locations. It will be another intruding, intense, and action-oriented film. Moreover, this time, the actor will be joined by some new actors, including Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Ajay Devgn, in a unique casting call.

The shooting for the highly-anticipated began in January 2024, and Vaani Kapoor, a new addition to the cast, shared an Instagram post about their mahurat shot for the film and a picture with Ajay holding the clapperboard. Kapoor expressed her excitement about participating in the new project and wrote, "Raid-ing on the big screen soon! So grateful…"

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported earlier that Riteish Deshmukh will play the negative role in the Ajay Devgn starrer. A source close to the project shared, "It's a performance-driven part, and both the actors will indulge in heavy-duty dialogue-baazi in Raid 2. Riteish is also excited to play the negative role in this sequel."

The original film Raid was released in 2018, starring Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla in the gripping tale. It was also directed by Rajkumar Gupta and was based on a major real-life Raid in the 1980s. In the film, Ajay as Amay Patnaik conducted one of the biggest raids in the history of independent India at the residence of a powerful politician, Tauji (Saurabh Shukla), against all pressures and challenges.

Raid 2, about Amay Patnaik's new mission, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

