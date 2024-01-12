EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh to play the negative lead in Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2

Ajay Devgn is one of the busiest actors of Indian Cinema, he is on a roll to get a diverse lineup in place for himself. On January 6, Ajay started shooting for the much-awaited Raid 2 with Rajkumar Gupta as the director. Joining him as the female lead in this thriller is Vaani Kapoor. The makers announced November 15, 2024, as the release date, and promised another heroic take on the black money racket in India. And now. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rajkumar Gupta has locked Riteish Deshmukh to play the negative force in Raid 2.

It's Ajay Devgn vs Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2

“Raid 2 is a franchise that sees a pure battle royale between the hero and the villain. While Ajay Devgn plays the part of IRS officer, Amay Patnaik, his next target in Raid 2 is Riteish Deshmukh. It’s a performance-driven part and both the actors will indulge in heavy-duty dialogue baazi in Raid 2. Riteish is also excited to play the negative role in this sequel,” revealed a source close to the development.

This is a shift of genre for the combo of Ajay and Riteish as the duo has previously featured in an out-and-out comedy like Total Dhamaal. “Raid 2 will stay true to the world of Raid but this time, the drama and thrill will be twice the first part. It takes inspiration from real-life incidents, but Rajkumar Gupta has taken liberties to make it cinematic for the audience. The face-off of Ajay and Riteish is going to be a treat of the audience as it has been a while since two powerhouses of talents indulged in a hero vs villain battle,” the source added.

Raid 2 to release on November 15, 2024

Raid 2 went on floors in Mumbai last week and over a period of the next few months, it will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar and is slated to hit the big screen on November 15, 2024. It’s a Gulshan Kumar and T Series Presentation and a Panorama Studios Production.

Raid 2 alongside Singham Again are two of the most awaited sequels of 2024, and interestingly both of them feature Ajay Devgn in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

